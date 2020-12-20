Backstage News On Tonight's WWE Firefly Inferno Match

Insider @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter during the WWE TLC pay-per-view that the Firefly Inferno match featuring Randy Orton vs. The Fiend was recorded earlier this afternoon.

Following the airing of the match, it is clear why the match was taped as if featured many dangerous spots that were heavily choreographed.

The concluding moments of the match saw The Fiend get "set on fire" by Randy Orton. A flammable dummy was actually used in place of the real Bray Wyatt for obvious reason.