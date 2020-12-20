WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Who Left WWE TLC as the WWE Champion? (Spoilers/Results)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 20, 2020
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in a TLC Match against both A.J. Styles and The Miz, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and turned the match into a Triple Threat.
