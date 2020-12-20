WNS Podcast Celebrates 10 Years Broadcasting

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guys who would get together and watch wrestling and crack jokes. Then it became, “Wait. Are we actually funny and entertaining? Or is it just us?” Could we actually make a podcast that people would listen to?
Enter Ben Kerin. Ben gave us an opportunity to showcase what we were capable of. At the time, WrestlingNewsSource.com was on the hunt for a new podcast and was accepting applications. We messaged Ben asking for an opportunity and he asked for a pilot. That pilot episode would change our lives forever. After sending the show off, Ben replied a couple of days later, “the job is yours until you don’t want to do it anymore.”
That first year was nerve-wracking especially when it came to interviews. Before every interview we had, we would have to take a few minutes to take some deep breaths and calm ourselves down. I’ll never forget how nervous we were when we found out we would get to interview “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.
We have had the pleasure of speaking to some of the biggest names in the business! Mick Foley, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Mark Henry, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Jeff Jarrett, Ken Shamrock and so many others!
We’ve gotten to meet some amazing people like our good friends Ryan, Jared, “Get Down” David Brown, Curtis, Jon David Guerra of Nightmare Pro Wrestling, Tex Lonestar of Doomsday Wrestling, the awesome folks at Hurricane Pro and ROW Reality Of Wrestling, and our friends over at WrestleThon Charity Live Stream!
We managed to be invited to take part in shows like the Fandemic Tour, the Icons of Wrestling /Comicbook Collectorfest, and even managed to hang out backstage at shows like Aro Lucha and Ring of Honor Wrestling!
Of course we wouldn’t have been able to do all of that without the support of our friends, family, and our listeners. You have all put up with us doing this little hobby for the last ten years and we are forever grateful. The podcast has almost become therapeutic for us. It’s our poker night, our bowling league. A way for us to stick together through thick and thin. Through the bad times and the good.
We remember celebrating our 10th episode, our 20th episode, our 100th and so on. We are closing in on 500 episodes and I really don’t think we would have imagined any of this happening over the last 10 years. We’ll talk plenty more about this on our next episode, but for now, from the bottom of our hearts we just want to simply say...
Dec 20 - Tonight's Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC ended in shocking fashion with The Fiend being set on fire by Randy Orton! In the concluding moments of the match, Orton and The Fiend tried to push each ot[...]
Dec 20 - It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defend his title against former Intercontinental Champi[...]
Dec 20 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match. [...]
Dec 20 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the n[...]
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with current Raw Women's Champion Asuka to challenge th[...]
Dec 20 - In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day[...]
Dec 20 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully retained her title against Carmella after forcing Carmella t[...]
Dec 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in a TLC Match against both A.J. Styles and The Miz, [...]
Dec 20 - The following is the 2020 WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Dec 20 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship run which never happened. “So my contract[...]
Dec 20 - IMPACT Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis - stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tun[...]
Dec 20 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways from IMPACT, and will likely be moving on from the[...]
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women[...]
Dec 20 - WWE SmackDown! superstar Wesley Blake has announced that he and his wife, former WWE NXT superstar Sara Lee, are expecting their third child next summer. It came without ribbons, it came without ta[...]
Dec 18 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also been scripting his promos. PWInsider reports Heyman&[...]
Dec 18 - USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is reporting USA Network are "furious" wi[...]
