WNS Podcast Celebrates 10 Years Broadcasting

A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guys who would get together and watch wrestling and crack jokes. Then it became, “Wait. Are we actually funny and entertaining? Or is it just us?” Could we actually make a podcast that people would listen to?

Enter Ben Kerin. Ben gave us an opportunity to showcase what we were capable of. At the time, WrestlingNewsSource.com was on the hunt for a new podcast and was accepting applications. We messaged Ben asking for an opportunity and he asked for a pilot. That pilot episode would change our lives forever. After sending the show off, Ben replied a couple of days later, “the job is yours until you don’t want to do it anymore.”

That first year was nerve-wracking especially when it came to interviews. Before every interview we had, we would have to take a few minutes to take some deep breaths and calm ourselves down. I’ll never forget how nervous we were when we found out we would get to interview “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

We have had the pleasure of speaking to some of the biggest names in the business! Mick Foley, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Mark Henry, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Jeff Jarrett, Ken Shamrock and so many others!

We’ve gotten to meet some amazing people like our good friends Ryan, Jared, “Get Down” David Brown, Curtis, Jon David Guerra of Nightmare Pro Wrestling, Tex Lonestar of Doomsday Wrestling, the awesome folks at Hurricane Pro and ROW Reality Of Wrestling, and our friends over at WrestleThon Charity Live Stream!

We managed to be invited to take part in shows like the Fandemic Tour, the Icons of Wrestling /Comicbook Collectorfest, and even managed to hang out backstage at shows like Aro Lucha and Ring of Honor Wrestling!

Of course we wouldn’t have been able to do all of that without the support of our friends, family, and our listeners. You have all put up with us doing this little hobby for the last ten years and we are forever grateful. The podcast has almost become therapeutic for us. It’s our poker night, our bowling league. A way for us to stick together through thick and thin. Through the bad times and the good.

We remember celebrating our 10th episode, our 20th episode, our 100th and so on. We are closing in on 500 episodes and I really don’t think we would have imagined any of this happening over the last 10 years. We’ll talk plenty more about this on our next episode, but for now, from the bottom of our hearts we just want to simply say...



Thank You,

WNS Podcast

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO WNS PODCAST!