Ryback Says He Was Promised A WWE Championship Run Which Never Happened

Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship run which never happened.

“So my contract stuff had been going on for quite some time. The Intercontinental Championship got pulled off early because I didn’t sign the contract they offered. What they’ll do is put the title on you and then offer you a new contract.

From a psychological standpoint a lot of people will sign that contract. So when I didn’t they cut my title run short because I was not happy with a lot of the things in there. We agreed to new figures and came to a deal, but I wasn’t going to sign over what they wanted me to sign over. That caused a major roadblock.

It went from me and Vince on a handshake with the new contract to be a heel in trunks, which would lead to a WWE Championship run. So when the roadblock occurred it got (demoted) down to the US Title. So they do that to punish you and sign the contract. I didn’t sign the contract on that so it then became putting over Kalisto.”