IMPACT Wrestling's Madison Rayne Reportedly Set to Retire from Professional Wrestling
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 20, 2020
According to
a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways from IMPACT, and will likely be moving on from the professional wrestling business altogether. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter
The five-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion will be taking a full-time job outside of wrestling, seemingly putting an end to her 15-year wrestling career.
Although she enjoyed most of her success in wrestling as part of the IMPACT roster, she also performed in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling and SHIMMER Women Athletes. Madison competed in the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic tournament as well.
