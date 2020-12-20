Speculation/Possible SPOILER Regarding Asuka's Mystery Partner at WWE TLC

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka's mystery partner could be the returning Charlotte Flair. Meltzer noted that he has asked sources within the company about Charlotte possibly making her return tonight: