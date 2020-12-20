Match Card for Tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV (12/20/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 20, 2020
The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE
Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, according to WWE.com:
WWE Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
Universal Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Firefly Inferno Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & a partner of her choosing
Raw Tag Team Champions Match: The New Day (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on the Hurt Business
https://wrestlr.me/65682/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 20
Dec 20 - It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defen[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his c[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair d[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defe[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully retained h[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - Who recorded this?? This is a breach of privacy, take this down now. https://t.co/kanEeOXzuo — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 20, 2020 [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - The following is the 2020 WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WNS Podcast issued the following: A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started thi[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - On his most recent podcast, Jim Ross discussed his expectations for Sting in AEW since signing a multi-year deal with the company. Here is what he ha[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - A report from HeelByNature.com reveals AEW filed trademarks for ‘AEW Elevation’ and ‘AEW Dark’ on December 16, 2020[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Lana addressed speculation online that WWE has been punishing her due to her Husband Miro (Rusev) taking sh[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - IMPACT Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis - stars of the X-Divis[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to chal[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: WWE Championship Tab[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WWE SmackDown! superstar Wesley Blake has announced that he and his wife, former WWE NXT superstar Sara Lee, are expecting their third child next summ[...]
Dec 18 SmackDown Quick Results (12/18/2020) *Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match*
[...]
Dec 18 - *Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match*
[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also bee[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern. Alex McCarthy of TalkS[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - FOX announced the following for tonight's edition of Talking Smack: - Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman and Booker T hosting - Interview with FOX Sports' J[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - WWE will soon start building toward the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. We know the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will tak[...]