Wesley Blake and Sara Lee Announce They're Having Another Baby

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dec 20 - Tonight's Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC ended in shocking fashion with The Fiend being set on fire by Randy Orton! In the concluding moments of the match, Orton and The Fiend tried to push each ot[...]
Dec 20 - It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defend his title against former Intercontinental Champi[...]
Dec 20 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match. [...]
Dec 20 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the n[...]
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with current Raw Women's Champion Asuka to challenge th[...]
Dec 20 - In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day[...]
Dec 20 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully retained her title against Carmella after forcing Carmella t[...]
Dec 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in a TLC Match against both A.J. Styles and The Miz, [...]
Dec 20 - The following is the 2020 WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Dec 20
WNS Podcast Celebrates 10 Years Broadcasting WNS Podcast issued the following: A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guy[...]
Dec 20 - WNS Podcast issued the following: A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guy[...]
Dec 20 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship run which never happened. “So my contract[...]
Dec 20
Lana Addressed Speculation WWE Is Punishing Her During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Lana addressed speculation online that WWE has been punishing her due to her Husband Miro (Rusev) taking shots at the company since he departed to join AEW:
[...]
Dec 20 - During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Lana addressed speculation online that WWE has been punishing her due to her Husband Miro (Rusev) taking shots at the company since he departed to join AEW:
[...]
Dec 20 - IMPACT Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis - stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tun[...]
Dec 20 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways from IMPACT, and will likely be moving on from the[...]
Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women[...]
Dec 20 - WWE SmackDown! superstar Wesley Blake has announced that he and his wife, former WWE NXT superstar Sara Lee, are expecting their third child next summer. It came without ribbons, it came without ta[...]
Dec 18
SmackDown Quick Results (12/18/2020) *Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match* Otis defeats Shinsuke Nakamura *Singles Match* [...]
Dec 18 - *Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match* Otis defeats Shinsuke Nakamura *Singles Match* [...]
Dec 18 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also been scripting his promos. PWInsider reports Heyman&[...]
Dec 18 - USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is reporting USA Network are "furious" wi[...]
Dec 18
The Rock Appearing On Tonight's WWE Talking Smack FOX announced the following for tonight's edition of Talking Smack: - Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman and Booker T hosting - Interview with FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and The Rock as well as FOX Sports' Char[...]
Dec 18 - FOX announced the following for tonight's edition of Talking Smack: - Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman and Booker T hosting - Interview with FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and The Rock as well as FOX Sports' Char[...]
Dec 18
Vince McMahon Planning Big Changes For WWE Raw As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand has struggled with numbers all year, staying well[...]
Dec 18 - As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand has struggled with numbers all year, staying well[...]