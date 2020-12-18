Update On Who Is Behind The Creative For Roman Reigns’ Heel Gimmick

As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also been scripting his promos.

PWInsider reports Heyman’s relationship with the Anoa’i family goes way back to the 1970s and early 80s which is feeling into the “Head of the Table” storyline.

In addition, Michael Hayes has been been helping with the creative process during most of Reigns’ recent pay-per-view matches.