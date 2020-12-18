Results For AEW 'Holiday Bash' Episode Of Dynamite (Spoilers)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Next week’s "Holiday Bash" episode of AEW Dynamite was taped at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this past Thursday. Reddit user SpaceForce1 has posted the spoilers for the show online.

You can read them below:

- MJF & Chris Jericho def. Top Flight

- Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and begins with “It’s STIIIIIIING!!!”

Schiavone wants to know what Sting’s motivation is in AEW. Sting talks about his glory days and coming up in the business with Dusty Rhodes. He does an impression of Dusty talking about “color” (blood). He says he came to AEW because he saw Dusty’s offspring leading the charge and he felt like he had to be a part of it.

Sting is about to talk about Darby Allin, but Team Taz comes out to interrupt the interview. Taz calls Schiavone a jabroni and blames him for all the hype around Sting’s arrival because of “It’s STIIIIING” (which he mocks with a goofy impression).

Ricky Starks says he doesn’t care how Sting feels about Allin or Cody Rhodes, but he’s getting tired of Sting sticking his nose in their business. Taz urges the team to charge the ring, but as soon as they do, the lights go out. When they come back up, Sting was ready for them and has backup. Taz says he’s “taking the high road” and calls off his team.

- Jurassic Express def. The Dark Order (Tully Blanchard and FTR confronted Jurassic Express from the titantron after the match)

- PAC def. The Butcher (Lance Archer and PAC had a face-off after the match)

- Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will get married in a beach themed wedding on the February 3rd episode of Dynamite, which will be the “Beach Break” special

- Dustin Rhodes def. Evil Uno (Dustin once again refused to join Dark Order after the match and beat up Evil Uno)

- AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida def. An Enhancement Talent (Abadon came out afterwards to tease a Title match between them)

- The Young Bucks (c) def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship