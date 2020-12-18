A New WWE NXT Television Show Launching Soon?

Triple H has reportedly assembled a team to help oversee a new WWE NXT television show, according to a news report from WrestlingInc.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting the show has been in the works for some time with the belief is that the show was originally planned to debut in early 2021 but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meltzer is also reporting that "the show would focus on those trying to get on to the primary NXT roster in an effort to get the less experienced Performance Center talents the in-ring work they need."