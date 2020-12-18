Fan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending NXT

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a WWE NXT fan has tested positive for COVID-19 about a week after attending the taping before Thanksgiving.

The fan, who tested positive on December 1st and thus wasn't allowed into the taping on the following day, says they only went out to attend two things: NXT and a theme park.

Obviously, the theme park could have been the catalyst for testing positive for COVID-19, but it raises the worry that if this fan had it before attending the show, others may have been infected by it due to their attendance.

NXT fans have also pointed out that WWE does test fans before letting them in, but they do this a day in advance and people are allowed to go out to bars, parties, etc. in the meantime--- which could render their testing completely pointless.

This isn't the first WWE coronavirus scare, but hopefully it'll be the last.