Lacey Evans Requests That Fans Stop Sending Mail To Her House

PSA🚨 I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center.

Evans took to her Twitter account to ask the fans not to send their fan mail to her house, and instead send it to the WWE Performance Center.

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has apparently been receiving mail from fans at her home, and is begging fans to stop.

» More News From This Feed

Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defend his title against former Intercontinental Champi[...] Dec 20 - It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defend his title against former Intercontinental Champi[...]

Who Left WWE TLC as the Universal Champion? (Spoilers/Results)

In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match. [...] Dec 20 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match. [...]

Who Left WWE TLC as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the n[...] Dec 20 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the n[...]

Big Return Takes Place at WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV (Spoilers/Results)

At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with current Raw Women's Champion Asuka to challenge th[...] Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with current Raw Women's Champion Asuka to challenge th[...]

Who Left WWE TLC as the Raw Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)

In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day[...] Dec 20 - In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day[...]

Who Left WWE TLC as the SmackDown Women's Champion? (Spoilers/Results)

In the second match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully retained her title against Carmella after forcing Carmella t[...] Dec 20 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully retained her title against Carmella after forcing Carmella t[...]

Who Left WWE TLC as the WWE Champion? (Spoilers/Results)

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in a TLC Match against both A.J. Styles and The Miz, [...] Dec 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title in a TLC Match against both A.J. Styles and The Miz, [...]

Sami Zayn: 'Who Recorded This?? This Is A Breach Of Privacy, Take This Down Now'

Who recorded this?? This is a breach of privacy, take this down now. https://t.co/kanEeOXzuo — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 20, 2020 [...] Dec 20 - Who recorded this?? This is a breach of privacy, take this down now. https://t.co/kanEeOXzuo — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 20, 2020 [...]

WATCH: WWE TLC Kickoff: Dec. 20, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Dec 20 - The following is the 2020 WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

WNS Podcast Celebrates 10 Years Broadcasting

WNS Podcast issued the following: A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guy[...] Dec 20 - WNS Podcast issued the following: A decade. Ten whole years of our lives dedicated to providing an entertaining show for you all. When we started this, it was just a couple of single 20-something guy[...]

Jim Ross Talks Expectations For Sting In All Elite Wrestling

On his most recent podcast, Jim Ross discussed his expectations for Sting in AEW since signing a multi-year deal with the company. Here is what he had to say: “What’s really going on i[...] Dec 20 - On his most recent podcast, Jim Ross discussed his expectations for Sting in AEW since signing a multi-year deal with the company. Here is what he had to say: “What’s really going on i[...]

Possible Name For AEW’s New Upcoming TV Show Revealed

A report from HeelByNature.com reveals AEW filed trademarks for ‘AEW Elevation’ and ‘AEW Dark’ on December 16, 2020. The trademarks have been registered for enterta[...] Dec 20 - A report from HeelByNature.com reveals AEW filed trademarks for ‘AEW Elevation’ and ‘AEW Dark’ on December 16, 2020. The trademarks have been registered for enterta[...]

Ryback Says He Was Promised A WWE Championship Run Which Never Happened

Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship run which never happened. “So my contract[...] Dec 20 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed during the Angle podcast that when he was negotiating a new contract with WWE he was promised a WWE Championship run which never happened. “So my contract[...]

Lana Addressed Speculation WWE Is Punishing Her

During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Lana addressed speculation online that WWE has been punishing her due to her Husband Miro (Rusev) taking shots at the company since he departed to join AEW: [...] Dec 20 - During a recent interview with NYPost.com, Lana addressed speculation online that WWE has been punishing her due to her Husband Miro (Rusev) taking shots at the company since he departed to join AEW: [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Return of Super X-Cup Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis - stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tun[...] Dec 20 - IMPACT Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis - stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tun[...]

IMPACT Wrestling's Madison Rayne Reportedly Set to Retire from Professional Wrestling

According to a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways from IMPACT, and will likely be moving on from the[...] Dec 20 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne is set to part ways from IMPACT, and will likely be moving on from the[...]

Speculation/Possible SPOILER Regarding Asuka's Mystery Partner at WWE TLC

At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women[...] Dec 20 - At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women[...]

Match Card for Tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV (12/20/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: WWE Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Drew McIntyre (c)[...] Dec 20 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: WWE Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Drew McIntyre (c)[...]

Wesley Blake and Sara Lee Announce They're Having Another Baby

WWE SmackDown! superstar Wesley Blake has announced that he and his wife, former WWE NXT superstar Sara Lee, are expecting their third child next summer. It came without ribbons, it came without ta[...] Dec 20 - WWE SmackDown! superstar Wesley Blake has announced that he and his wife, former WWE NXT superstar Sara Lee, are expecting their third child next summer. It came without ribbons, it came without ta[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/18/2020)

*Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match* Otis defeats Shinsuke Nakamura *Singles Match* [...] Dec 18 - *Tag Team Championship* Str eet Profits defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode *Tag Team* Riot Squad defeat Billie Kay and Tamina *Singles Match* Otis defeats Shinsuke Nakamura *Singles Match* [...]

Update On Who Is Behind The Creative For Roman Reigns’ Heel Gimmick

As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also been scripting his promos. PWInsider reports Heyman&[...] Dec 18 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman is has been involved to a large extent in regards to the booking of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman has also been scripting his promos. PWInsider reports Heyman&[...]

USA Network Executives Reportedly 'Furious' With WWE Raw Viewership

USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is reporting USA Network are "furious" wi[...] Dec 18 - USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is reporting USA Network are "furious" wi[...]

The Rock Appearing On Tonight's WWE Talking Smack

FOX announced the following for tonight's edition of Talking Smack: - Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman and Booker T hosting - Interview with FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and The Rock as well as FOX Sports' Char[...] Dec 18 - FOX announced the following for tonight's edition of Talking Smack: - Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman and Booker T hosting - Interview with FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and The Rock as well as FOX Sports' Char[...]

Vince McMahon Planning Big Changes For WWE Raw

As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand has struggled with numbers all year, staying well[...] Dec 18 - As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand has struggled with numbers all year, staying well[...]