Superstar Billy Graham Hospitalized

According to his wife, WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham has been hospitalized due to an infection.

Her post on Facebook about the matter revealed that while changing Graham’s TED hose, she found an infection in his toe that ultimately resulted in Graham going to the hospital to get it taken care of.

They have launched a GoFundMe to raise the money to take care of his toe infection, which is apparently significant and seemingly going into his bones.