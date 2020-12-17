WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (12/16/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Dec 17, 2020
Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Adam Page and The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver
Cody Rhodes defeated Angelico
The Inner Circle defeated Top Flight, The Varsity Blondes and Best Friends
The Acclaimed defeated SCU
Big Swole and Serena Deeb defeated Diamante and Ivelisse
Kenny Omega defeated Joey Janela
