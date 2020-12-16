WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Karl Anderson Teases AEW Dynamite Appearance Of Himself And Doc Gallows
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Dec 16, 2020
During his appearances on Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega has been seen talking with former Bullet Club stablemate Karl Anderson, as well as being scheduled to wrestle at Impact's Hard to Kill, teaming with Anderson and Gallows to take on the Motor City Machine Guns and the Impact World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann.
Anderson tweeted the following tease about tonight's AEW Dynamite.
