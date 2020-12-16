WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership Ever, Upcoming Booking Said To Be "Reactionary"

The ratings for this past Monday's WWE Raw are in--- and they're the lowest ratings that Raw has ever had.

WWE Monday Night RAW averaged 1.527 million viewers, which is down 12% from last week’s 1.737 million viewers.

The report has made it clear that people weren't tuning out of the show halfway through, but rather they just weren't watching it at all.

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE higher-ups (including Vince McMahon) are said to be very unhappy about this development, and are likely going to do some reactionary booking to attempt to gain people's attention again.