Lana Says Lines Are "Blurred" Between Her Real Life And Storyline

During an interview with the New York Post, Lana revealed that she feels like her current storyline in WWE is similar to things going on in her real life.

“It makes it a lot more emotional for sure. It’s challenging, but I love it. You’re 100 percent right. I was just thinking about this the other day. I was like, ‘So many of my stories in WWE have been so much fun, and they’ve all had their different roles.’ It was very similar to an acting job, and that’s why I love it so much. Coming from acting, I was able to just dive in and be that character and play that character and tell that story. If it was with a Russian accent, with Vladimir Putin, the Bobby Lashley-Rusev story and many other ones, I’ve always had fun in them and found an extension of myself, of course. Being an actor you have to do that.

But this is, the line is so blurred. I’ve never done a story in WWE that’s almost verbatim my life story and my wrestling story, and I really identify with it. People were shocked I went through nine tables. That reflects me: I’m going to keep on getting back up. You’re not going to keep me down. I’m not gonna take no for an answer and I’m gonna keep on going. For a long time, it was even hard for me to say I want to be champion because I know who I am in WWE and I know how people perceive me. I know all the women are stronger, faster and more gifted than me, but even the promo I put out on social media this week, I was like, ‘Wow.’ When I said those words, I got emotional because I want to be champion and it’s really hard for me to say those words.

I know how insane that statement might sound to many people, but I believe in having dreams and I believe in having big dreams and believe in chasing those dreams no matter what people say or think. TLC for me is WrestleMania. This match is my WrestleMania. I never thought I would get this opportunity and especially with Asuka. We might be able to slay the dragon.”