EC3 Reveals He Was Diagnosed With COVID-19, Talks New Character
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Dec 15, 2020
Ethan Carter III, who has competed in both IMPACT Wrestling and WWE, revealed during an appearance on the Chris Van Vilet show that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I’ve been quarantined for a week to 10 days. At this point, I have Covid and I’m at the tail end of it. It sucked a little bit. Some of it wasn’t bad. I’m healthy so I was fortunate. It infected my parents who were visiting me so they had to stay longer so I’ve had no alone time. It drove me nuts but we had a great time spending time together so it was cool. I’m at the tail end of it so I will be healthy. Ring of Honor caught it with the protocol they have for testing. What they are doing is working and working well. I would say I’m at 90%. This is the tail end of it. It felt like the flu and a moderately bad cold some of the time. I would say one day it attacked my stomach because I farted too much. One day I had a bad set of chills where I had a double hoodie on. One night I woke up and had a 10-minute respiratory cough and I got why this sucks. I felt like I was breathing fire for like 10 minutes and I’ve been fine ever since.”
EC3 also revealed what he did to avoid being released from WWE sooner.
“I was going to force their hand to do this (his current character). The only thing that kept me there was a pandemic. My parents own a small business and my family might need this money. Around that WrestleMania time, I was coming back from a serious concussion that cost me 5 or 6 months and it really changed my life and made me think about this character (the one he is doing now). I pitched this idea and included a promo with it. I sent it in on a Wednesday and two hours later I got fired the day that I sent in this magnificent pitch. The first thing I thought was I’m actually ok with this. This is fine. Don’t worry about it. I posted the pitch and the promo to the world. The thing I didn’t want people to think was I sat around and did nothing.”
