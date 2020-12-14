'Vince Mcmahon Got Sick Of Tag Team Wrestling' - Bret Hart

On his most recent episode of Conversations of the Hitman podcast Bret Hart discussed tag team wrestling today:



"There were so many great teams. It’s sad if you look at tag team wrestling today, where it [has] gone because they let it die out a little. But it always had its own history and its own style. A tag team wrestling match is so much different than any match on the card. It’s a completely different kind of strategy to the match and building it up. And the matchups – there are four guys in the ring and you team up Andre [The Giant] and Haku, as an example, against me and Jim ‘The Anvil’. It’s like, people go, ‘what’s going to happen in this?’ Me and Jim working over Andre can happen. Two guys on one. It was just fun to play up the psychology of how would The Hart Foundation fare against that team or The Rougeaus? They tag in and out all the time and they have a certain style."



"I think it’s my understanding that Vince McMahon got sick of tag team wrestling and is no longer a fan of it. And that’s so sad that he kind of single handedly killed a part of the wrestling business that was so important."

Thanks to WrestlingInc.com for the transcript.