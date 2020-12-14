WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
New Matches & Segments Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2020
WWE has announced several matches for Monday’s WWE Raw on USA Network. Firstly, AJ Styles will go up against Sheamus in a singles competition.
In tag action, The New Day & Jeff Hardy will face The Hurt Business in a six-man tag-team match.
AJ Styles will also present “The Nightmare Before TLC” to preview his match with Drew McIntyre at TLC.
WWE previously announced, Bray Wyatt and his cast of characters will take a “Field Trip” to the ThunderDome.
Check out the official announcements below:
AJ Styles brings “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw AJ Styles’ championship dreams equate to nightmares for Drew McIntyre.
The Phenomenal One plans to bring “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw this Monday to display what’s in store for the WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The Miz & John Morrison will back up Styles for his terrifying display, as Mr. Money in the Bank has his own hopes of delivering sleepless nights to the King of Claymore Country.
Thanks in part to Sheamus connecting on a rogue Brogue Kick to the champion, Styles was able to make a statement before his WWE Title opportunity at WWE TLC.
What does Styles have in store ahead of one of sports-entertainment’s most brutal nights of the year?
Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network, as the stage is set for a wild WWE TLC title clash.
Sheamus and AJ Styles set for statement showdown
Before AJ Styles tangles with Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, he’ll have to deal with one of the WWE Champion’s oldest friends.
The Phenomenal One will battle Sheamus on the red brand just nights before his WWE Title battle. Last week, Styles pinned Sheamus after a rogue Brogue Kick stunned McIntyre and opened the door for a Phenomenal Forearm to The Celtic Warrior.
Will Styles send a message to The King of Claymore Country with Omos in his corner? Or will Sheamus knock his good buddy’s upcoming opponent down a peg?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see the Styles and Sheamus go toe-to-toe.
The New Day & Jeff Hardy set to take on The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business has created no shortage of enemies with their brutal takeover efforts, and now The New Day & Jeff Hardy are set to team up against Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.
The Raw Tag Team Champions have been ensnared in an ongoing battle with Alexander & Benjamin. Last week, The Charismatic Enigma stepped into the ring with the United States Champion and The All Mighty put on a brutal display.
Who will emerge from the Six-Man Tag Team Match when Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Hardy take on The Hurt Business trio?
Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see The New Day & Hardy take on The Hurt Business.
AJ Styles defeated Sheamus The Hurt Business defeated The New Day & Jeff Hardy Lana defeated Nia Jax John Morrison and The Miz defeated Keith Lee MACE defeated Ricochet Dana Brooke defeated
