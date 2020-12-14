New Matches & Segments Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for Monday’s WWE Raw on USA Network. Firstly, AJ Styles will go up against Sheamus in a singles competition.

In tag action, The New Day & Jeff Hardy will face The Hurt Business in a six-man tag-team match.

AJ Styles will also present “The Nightmare Before TLC” to preview his match with Drew McIntyre at TLC.

WWE previously announced, Bray Wyatt and his cast of characters will take a “Field Trip” to the ThunderDome.

Check out the official announcements below:

