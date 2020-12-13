Shaquille O’Neal Interview On AEW Dynamite Pulled In Over 1 Million Viewers

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed on Twitter that the Tony Schiavone interview with Shaquille O’Neal and Brandi Rhodes on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite scored a peak of 1.2 million viewers.

WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership Ever, Upcoming Booking Said To Be "Reactionary"

The ratings for this past Monday's WWE Raw are in--- and they're the lowest ratings that Raw has ever had. WWE Monday Night RAW averaged 1.527 million viewers, which is down 12% from last week’[...] Dec 16 - The ratings for this past Monday's WWE Raw are in--- and they're the lowest ratings that Raw has ever had. WWE Monday Night RAW averaged 1.527 million viewers, which is down 12% from last week’[...]

Darby Allin On If He Thinks He Will Fight Sting or Befriend Sting

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Darby Allin was asked how he feels about "The Icon" Sting. "I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling stuff back in the day. But when I [...] Dec 16 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Darby Allin was asked how he feels about "The Icon" Sting. "I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling stuff back in the day. But when I [...]

Lana Says Lines Are "Blurred" Between Her Real Life And Storyline

During an interview with the New York Post, Lana revealed that she feels like her current storyline in WWE is similar to things going on in her real life. “It makes it a lot more emotional fo[...] Dec 15 - During an interview with the New York Post, Lana revealed that she feels like her current storyline in WWE is similar to things going on in her real life. “It makes it a lot more emotional fo[...]

Update On The Futures of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in NJPW

The Wrestling Observer has revealed that Chris Jericho's contract with NJPW has already expired, and not he is not expected to appear WrestleKingdom 15. It's been reported that former NJPW President [...] Dec 15 - The Wrestling Observer has revealed that Chris Jericho's contract with NJPW has already expired, and not he is not expected to appear WrestleKingdom 15. It's been reported that former NJPW President [...]

EC3 Reveals He Was Diagnosed With COVID-19, Talks New Character

Ethan Carter III, who has competed in both IMPACT Wrestling and WWE, revealed during an appearance on the Chris Van Vilet show that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’ve been quara[...] Dec 15 - Ethan Carter III, who has competed in both IMPACT Wrestling and WWE, revealed during an appearance on the Chris Van Vilet show that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’ve been quara[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Quick Results (12/14/2020)

AJ Styles defeated Sheamus The Hurt Business defeated The New Day & Jeff Hardy Lana defeated Nia Jax John Morrison and The Miz defeated Keith Lee MACE defeated Ricochet Dana Brooke defeated[...] Dec 15 - AJ Styles defeated Sheamus The Hurt Business defeated The New Day & Jeff Hardy Lana defeated Nia Jax John Morrison and The Miz defeated Keith Lee MACE defeated Ricochet Dana Brooke defeated[...]

Vince McMahon Was Originally Going To Return To The Ring At WrestleMania 34

During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com and SPORF.com, Kevin Owens revealed that there were plans for Vince and Shane McMahon vs him and Sami Zayn at WWE Wrestlemania 34: "Ye[...] Dec 15 - During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com and SPORF.com, Kevin Owens revealed that there were plans for Vince and Shane McMahon vs him and Sami Zayn at WWE Wrestlemania 34: "Ye[...]

Eric Bischoff Names WWE Hall Of Famer AEW Should Hire

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that AEW should sign WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray whose contract with ROH expired earlier this year. "There's not a l[...] Dec 15 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that AEW should sign WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray whose contract with ROH expired earlier this year. "There's not a l[...]

Elias: 'I Was Put On The List To Be Fired, Multiple Times In NXT'

Elias was the guest on this week’s episode of Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia, where he reflected on people not wanting him in NXT. “One thing I became very aware of is that th[...] Dec 15 - Elias was the guest on this week’s episode of Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia, where he reflected on people not wanting him in NXT. “One thing I became very aware of is that th[...]

What Happened When Lana Challenged Nia Jax on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana managed to pick up an upset victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After the match though, Lana fell victim to both Jax and Shayn[...] Dec 14 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana managed to pick up an upset victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After the match though, Lana fell victim to both Jax and Shayn[...]

Did The Hurt Business Reign Supreme on Raw? (Spoilers)

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a Six-Man Tag Team Match, which saw Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods take on Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Busi[...] Dec 14 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a Six-Man Tag Team Match, which saw Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods take on Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Busi[...]

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE TLC

It's been announced that Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day will be defending their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view[...] Dec 14 - It's been announced that Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day will be defending their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view[...]

Who Won Between A.J. Styles and Sheamus on Raw? (Spoilers)

In a clash between former WWE Champions, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Looks like @WWESheamus is [...] Dec 14 - In a clash between former WWE Champions, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Looks like @WWESheamus is [...]

Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Buried Dolph Ziggler For Fun

On the most recent Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho talked about former World Champion Dolph Ziggler being very much liked by Pat Patterson backstage, and this led to Vince McMahon burying Zigg[...] Dec 14 - On the most recent Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho talked about former World Champion Dolph Ziggler being very much liked by Pat Patterson backstage, and this led to Vince McMahon burying Zigg[...]

'Vince Mcmahon Got Sick Of Tag Team Wrestling' - Bret Hart

On his most recent episode of Conversations of the Hitman podcast Bret Hart discussed tag team wrestling today:"There were so many great teams. It’s sad if you look at tag team wrestling today, [...] Dec 14 - On his most recent episode of Conversations of the Hitman podcast Bret Hart discussed tag team wrestling today:"There were so many great teams. It’s sad if you look at tag team wrestling today, [...]

AEW Announces 14 Matches For Tuesday's AEW Dark

AEW has announced 14 matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday night’s at 7PM EST/4PM PST. - The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle [...] Dec 14 - AEW has announced 14 matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday night’s at 7PM EST/4PM PST. - The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle [...]

New Matches & Segments Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for Monday’s WWE Raw on USA Network. Firstly, AJ Styles will go up against Sheamus in a singles competition. In tag action, The New Day & Jeff Hardy will f[...] Dec 14 - WWE has announced several matches for Monday’s WWE Raw on USA Network. Firstly, AJ Styles will go up against Sheamus in a singles competition. In tag action, The New Day & Jeff Hardy will f[...]

Former WWE Superstar Turned Down By AEW Twice

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young revealed on Twitter that he has been turned down by AEW on two occasions but his focus is now to work for NJPW. Here is what he tweeted: I get asked a lot why not[...] Dec 14 - Former WWE Superstar Darren Young revealed on Twitter that he has been turned down by AEW on two occasions but his focus is now to work for NJPW. Here is what he tweeted: I get asked a lot why not[...]

Kevin Owens Started Crying After Rib From Eugene

Former WWE Superstar Eugene who worked as a trainer for NXT in 2013-14 revealed on the Chris Van Vliet show a rib he played on Kevin Owens which had him cry. "So, Braun Strowman started in my class[...] Dec 14 - Former WWE Superstar Eugene who worked as a trainer for NXT in 2013-14 revealed on the Chris Van Vliet show a rib he played on Kevin Owens which had him cry. "So, Braun Strowman started in my class[...]

What Does Vince McMahon Think Of Matt Riddle?

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how Vince McMahon views Matt Riddle right now: "so Vince doesn’t understand Matt Riddle’s gimmick, the bro thin[...] Dec 14 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how Vince McMahon views Matt Riddle right now: "so Vince doesn’t understand Matt Riddle’s gimmick, the bro thin[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Interview On AEW Dynamite Pulled In Over 1 Million Viewers

'I Hated Him In The Beginning' - Goldberg On Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report Goldberg revealed his relationship with Vince McMahon, noting that his first run in WWE was a negative experience, and returning a few years ago he was a[...] Dec 13 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report Goldberg revealed his relationship with Vince McMahon, noting that his first run in WWE was a negative experience, and returning a few years ago he was a[...]

Shane Helms Discusses Why WWE Scripts Promos For Superstars

During a recent interview on The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms discussed WWE Superstars being given creative freedom and scripted promos. "I think it's very import[...] Dec 13 - During a recent interview on The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms discussed WWE Superstars being given creative freedom and scripted promos. "I think it's very import[...]

'Will I Go Back To Pro-wrestling? It Definitely Has To Be On My Terms' - Mauro Ranallo

During a recent interview with John Pollock of POST Wrestling, former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo revealed he would return to pro-wrestling commentary, but not for WWE. "Will I go back to pro-wre[...] Dec 13 - During a recent interview with John Pollock of POST Wrestling, former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo revealed he would return to pro-wrestling commentary, but not for WWE. "Will I go back to pro-wre[...]