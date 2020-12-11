'I Think I Got One More Run In Me” Says Former WWE Divas Champion

Maryse is currently busy with her Miz & Mrs show on the USA Network, but there is hope one day she will return to the ring after she responded to a fan on Twitter who requested she return to the ring.

She tweeted, "I think i got one more run in me."

Last month on the Sam Roberts podcast she also teased a return:

"Always. The thing about me is I will think, ‘I have kids. I have a family.’ But also when I start getting excited about something, that is something that my brain gets busy with and my husband is Money in the Bank. WrestleMania might be in Los Angeles. You start adding all these elements.

Also, the fact that I love WWE. I love everything about it. It’s been my family for so long. I don’t think I will not be in with them in some capacity. I always come back.

Listen, I was back on SmackDown and I just had a baby 5 months postpartum and I had a match against Brie Bella on SmackDown. We were the main event. If you would have told me that when I was pregnant I would have started laughing.

It’s really hard to say never. We will see."

Maryse is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion.