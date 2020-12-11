ROH Announces A Number Of Wrestlers Have Been Pulled From Final Battle 2020

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that EC3, Kenny King, Bandido, and Flamita will not be appearing at the Final Battle pay-per-view due to pre-travel testing protocols for COVID-19.

With the health and safety of Ring of Honor’s talent, staff and fans the company’s No. 1 priority during the pandemic, ROH enacted stringent COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:

Bandido

EC3

Flamita

Kenny King

All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.

All other ROH performers, production staff and general staff are safely in the ROH bubble after passing their second round of tests.

Changes to the Final Battle card given this development will be announced during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, pay-per-view and for HonorClub members on ROHWrestling.com.