Ethan Page Will Probably Be Leaving Impact Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 11, 2020
PWInsider is reporting that Ethan Page will be leaving Impact Wrestling once his contract expires.
The current storyline with the North features his tag team partner, Josh Alexander, getting more frustrated with him and will likely see a parting.
Page’s contract on December 31, 2020 while Alexander’s runs into 2021. A deal could still be worked out but is not expected at this stage.
