The Rock Reportedly Open To Wrestling Roman Reigns In 2022

We reported earlier this week that WWE has plans in place for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37, but also has other opponents lined up for Reigns in case it doesn't work out.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed The Rock has brought up the possibility of wrestling Reigns sometime in 2022. This of course will all be subject to his movie schedule which dictates pretty much when he can step in the ring.

It was noted that if Rock were to change his mind about this year, whether it’s tomorrow or next month, he’d be in.