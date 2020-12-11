More On Sting Signing With All Elite Wrestling

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports one of the reasons Sting signed with AEW is because Tony Khan made a deal with him that he can leave on his own terms, something WWE wouldn’t allow him to do.

As recently reported, Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW and will be making regular appearances for AEW and may even wrestle a match or two if his health allows.

WWE Announces New Broadcasting Deal In South Korea

WWE issued the following press release to announce a new deal with IB Sports in South Korea. SEOUL, South Korea and STAMFORD, Conn., December 11, 2[...] Dec 11 - WWE issued the following press release to announce a new deal with IB Sports in South Korea. SEOUL, South Korea and STAMFORD, Conn., December 11, 2[...]

ROH Announces A Number Of Wrestlers Have Been Pulled From Final Battle 2020

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that EC3, Kenny King, Bandido, and Flamita will not be appearing at the Final Battle pay-p[...] Dec 11 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that EC3, Kenny King, Bandido, and Flamita will not be appearing at the Final Battle pay-p[...]

Ethan Page Will Probably Be Leaving Impact Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting that Ethan Page will be leaving Impact Wrestling once his contract expires. The current storyline with the North features his [...] Dec 11 - PWInsider is reporting that Ethan Page will be leaving Impact Wrestling once his contract expires. The current storyline with the North features his [...]

The Rock Reportedly Open To Wrestling Roman Reigns In 2022

We reported earlier this week that WWE has plans in place for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37, but also has other opponents lined up for [...] Dec 11 - We reported earlier this week that WWE has plans in place for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37, but also has other opponents lined up for [...]

Big Name Expected To Stay With Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan is reportedly expected to stay with Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reported that his contract had been set to expire this month. It [...] Dec 11 - Sami Callihan is reportedly expected to stay with Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reported that his contract had been set to expire this month. It [...]

More On Sting Signing With All Elite Wrestling

Keith Lee & Others Sent Back To WWE Performance Center For More Training

Vince McMahon reportedly recently "threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster" and has issues with the performance of so[...] Dec 11 - Vince McMahon reportedly recently "threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster" and has issues with the performance of so[...]

Tommy "Tiny" Lister, aka Zeus Passes Away Aged 62

Tommy "Tiny" Lister, known to wrestling fans as Zeus has passed away aged 62. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they got a call to the actor's Ma[...] Dec 10 - Tommy "Tiny" Lister, known to wrestling fans as Zeus has passed away aged 62. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they got a call to the actor's Ma[...]

Impact Wrestling Issues Press Release On Strong Viewership This Week

Impact issued the following: NASHVILLE, TN - (December 10, 2020) – This past Tuesday night’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV shattered IMP[...] Dec 10 - Impact issued the following: NASHVILLE, TN - (December 10, 2020) – This past Tuesday night’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV shattered IMP[...]

Two Matches & A Contract Signing Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sash[...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sash[...]

Santana Reveals The Sad Reason He's Been Absent From AEW Dynamite

Santana of the Inner Circle has been absent from the last couple of episodes of AEW Dynamite Santana posted on Instagram that his step-father recently[...] Dec 10 - Santana of the Inner Circle has been absent from the last couple of episodes of AEW Dynamite Santana posted on Instagram that his step-father recently[...]

Jim Cornette On Why The Undertaker vs. Sting Never Happened

On the most recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker vs. Sting never happened. Here’s wha[...] Dec 10 - On the most recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker vs. Sting never happened. Here’s wha[...]

AEW Dynamite Edges Closer to 1 Million Viewers, Beats WWE NXT This Week

AEW Dynamite has once again defeated WWE NXT in viewership and ratings for this past Wednesday's night of pro-wrestling. Dynamite drew 995,000 viewer[...] Dec 10 - AEW Dynamite has once again defeated WWE NXT in viewership and ratings for this past Wednesday's night of pro-wrestling. Dynamite drew 995,000 viewer[...]

Several Rumored Main Event Matches For WWE WrestleMania 37 Revealed

A few days ago insider Twitter account, @WrestleVotes tweeted, "I’m hesitant to even post as I’m sure the comments will start rolling in &[...] Dec 10 - A few days ago insider Twitter account, @WrestleVotes tweeted, "I’m hesitant to even post as I’m sure the comments will start rolling in &[...]

How WWE Reacted To Snoop Dogg Being Announced For Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be appearing on the January 6 episode of Dynamite. Some i[...] Dec 10 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be appearing on the January 6 episode of Dynamite. Some i[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Hangman Page/John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy[...] Dec 09 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Hangman Page/John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy[...]

Snoop Dogg To Appear On AEW Dynamite, Special Episodes Announced

AEW has announced a series of special episodes of Dynamite on TNT. The first will be on December 23, entitled "Holiday Bash" airing immediately after[...] Dec 09 - AEW has announced a series of special episodes of Dynamite on TNT. The first will be on December 23, entitled "Holiday Bash" airing immediately after[...]

A Big Return On Tonight's WWE NXT (Spoiler)

On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kro[...] Dec 09 - On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kro[...]

Brandi Rhodes Throws Water Over Shaquille O’Neal On AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured an interview between Tony Schiavone, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. [...] Dec 09 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured an interview between Tony Schiavone, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. [...]

The Viewership For Tuesday's Episode Of Impact Wrestling On AXS TV

The ratings for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appear helped the show receive its biggest v[...] Dec 09 - The ratings for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appear helped the show receive its biggest v[...]

Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Has Some Cryptic Words For Cody Rhodes

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to conduct an interview with Cody Rhode but before Rhodes could say anything the arena[...] Dec 09 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to conduct an interview with Cody Rhode but before Rhodes could say anything the arena[...]

Booker T Comments On Possible Sting vs. Chris Jericho Match In AEW

On this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sting joining AEW and a potential match between Sting[...] Dec 09 - On this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sting joining AEW and a potential match between Sting[...]

Roman Reigns Responds To Bill Goldberg

As reported earlier, Goldberg appeared on WWE’s The Bump and hinted the Roman Reigns is "next" as he has unfinished business with him. Reigns h[...] Dec 09 - As reported earlier, Goldberg appeared on WWE’s The Bump and hinted the Roman Reigns is "next" as he has unfinished business with him. Reigns h[...]

Sonya Deville Releases Statement Regarding Harassment

As reported a while back, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Deville posted the following statement on [...] Dec 09 - As reported a while back, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Deville posted the following statement on [...]