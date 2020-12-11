More On Sting Signing With All Elite Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 11, 2020
As recently reported, Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW and will be making regular appearances for AEW and may even wrestle a match or two if his health allows.
The latest
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports one of the reasons Sting signed with AEW is because Tony Khan made a deal with him that he can leave on his own terms, something WWE wouldn’t allow him to do.
