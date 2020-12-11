Keith Lee & Others Sent Back To WWE Performance Center For More Training

Vince McMahon reportedly recently "threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster" and has issues with the performance of some larger wrestlers, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

PWInsider reports that McMahon insisted several wrestlers go back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for "refining and improving their in-ring skills."

"PWInsider.com can confirm that Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin, and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among the contingent that the company has been working with on improving and refining their work inside the ring with those talents taking part in regular workouts at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak are the instructors for those classes according to Meltzer.