Tommy "Tiny" Lister, aka Zeus Passes Away Aged 62

Tommy "Tiny" Lister, known to wrestling fans as Zeus has passed away aged 62.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday around 3 Pm for an unconscious male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There's currently no word on a cause of death.

Lister had two short but memorable professional wrestling stints, wrestling Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation after appearing as Zeus in the 1989 movie No Holds Barred and resuming the feud as Z-Gangsta in 1996 for World Championship Wrestling.

He was also known for movie roles as the neighborhood bully Deebo in the 1995 film Friday and the 2000 sequel and as President Lindberg in The Fifth Element.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Lister's friends and family.