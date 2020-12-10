Jim Cornette On Why The Undertaker vs. Sting Never Happened

On the most recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker vs. Sting never happened.

Here’s what Cornette said:

"People would’ve thought they wanted to see it but then it would’ve been a bummer at the end because somebody would’ve had to lose or it would be a bullsh*t finish and everybody would complain about that.

If they could’ve figured out some way they could’ve been tag team partners against some team that had some heat, and people wanted to see that team get the sh*t kicked out of them, that would have been great.

But Sting vs. Undertaker, people just got fixated on it because the match had never happened…for good f***ing reason."