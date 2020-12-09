WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
A Big Return On Tonight's WWE NXT (Spoiler)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 09, 2020
On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kross tonight but that all changed toward the end of the show.
Kross attack Damian Priest from behind as Priest was making his way to the ring to confront Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.
Kross destroyed Priest on the stage and left him laying near a production area. He then walked right to the parking lot and got into his car, where Scarlett was waiting and zoomed off.
