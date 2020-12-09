A Big Return On Tonight's WWE NXT (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kross tonight but that all changed toward the end of the show.

Kross attack Damian Priest from behind as Priest was making his way to the ring to confront Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Kross destroyed Priest on the stage and left him laying near a production area. He then walked right to the parking lot and got into his car, where Scarlett was waiting and zoomed off.