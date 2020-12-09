Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Has Some Cryptic Words For Cody Rhodes

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to conduct an interview with Cody Rhode but before Rhodes could say anything the arena lights went out, and out came Sting!

Sting’s first words were to ask Tony Schiavone for a hug. He asked Tony to shout his trademark “It’s Sting!” call which he willingly gave.

Sting then pointed out Darby Allin who was looking on from the rafters and noted it is a very familiar sight, something he did when he was in WCW.

Sting then said he plans to stick around AEW for a very long time and that the only thing for sure about Sting is that nothing is for sure. He told Cody, “But the way I choose to play is my business. See you around kid.”