Booker T Comments On Possible Sting vs. Chris Jericho Match In AEW
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 09, 2020
On this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sting joining AEW and a potential match between Sting and Chris Jericho.
Booker T on Sting returning to the ring against Jericho:
“Hey man, I told ya it something that could be worked out with Sting. I didn’t see that posting until now, but Sting vs. Chris Jericho, and Chris Jericho has that look from when he went to Japan with the hat, with the little mouth paint just like Sting. You know what? I never thought about this. The blackjack with the spikes on. That was actually really cool. Nah man. It works. Not that Sting can’t touch the career of Darby Allin and some of those other guys. I really think there’s a place there for him as a character. That’s one thing about wrestling is that no matter how old you are, you can still be a character. Then Sting may be 61, he can still go out there and go. He can still do a little something in the ring. How much? I think it really wouldn’t matter for him and a guy like Jericho. I really think they can go out there, pretty much, with smoke-and-mirrors, and tell a story. With no disrespect to anyone, I think there is enough knowledge in their head to do smoke-and-mirrors and tell the story, even at the age Sting is right now. Even still at the age of Chris Jericho right now, I think, no disrespect. No disrespect to anybody, but I still think those guys don’t have enough knowledge in there head to be able to go out there and really smoke and mirrors, unlike the way young guys could go out there and do it today. And I say that because here in Houston, we had Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker [at WrestleMania 25]. At that time, it was about 100 years [combined] because both them were about 50 at the time. And they went out and had the best match on the card by far that night. They told the best story by far that night on the card. So my thing is, the perfect person that’s going to out there and dance with him properly, make sure he walks out of that ring, more importantly than anything [is Chris Jericho].”
Why Chris Jericho is the right opponent for Sting:
“Maybe we can do this — we can get three out of this. We might even get three dances out of this. You never know. So, my thing is yeah, who’s the right guy? Every time someone comes to WWE, who’s the guy? AJ Styles. You’re not going to have to worry about anybody if they work with AJ Styles. AJ’s going to go out there because he’s learned over the years what the work is really all about. Chris Jericho, take nothing away from the guy. Over the years, he has learned what the game is truly all about. He’s like a walking encyclopedia as far as the wrestling game goes. So yeah, I could see that happening, and surely the fans of AEW would tune in to check that out. Without a doubt.”
Booker T on booking Sting with Darby Allin:
“If I’m booking it, the young guy want to get his shot first. And that young guy’s going to be Darby Allin, and Darby Allin is the future. He’s not ready just yet, but one day, he’s gonna be there. If he goes through Sting, that might put him in that position. Now for me, if I’m working Darby Allin if I’m Sting, man I need the Coffin Drop. You know? That kind of stuff. You go for a big spot, so Stinger catch ya. Hits you with that Stinger Drop right off the top rope. Just make sure you land int he right spot, kid. And then we move on to the big main event match later on. Then, we can get a few dances out of this thing. I don’t know, man. That’s just the way I see it. I need Darby Allin. I need that young blood more than anything, and Sting, he has to be able to touch that young blood in AEW just because it really is about the passing of the torch more than anything.”
