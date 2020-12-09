Former Pro Wrestler Killer Khan Accused Of Hit And Run
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 09, 2020
Former Japanese retired professional wrestler Killer Khan, 73 (Masashi Ozawa) has been accused of a hit and run.
A report from the
Tokyo Reporter reports that Khan allegedly struck a woman riding a bicycle and then fled the scene back in October. The women suffered a number of injuries.
The Shinjuku Police Station sent Ozawa to prosecutors after suspecting that he violated the Road Traffic Law for hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.
Ozawa said: “I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant]. I am sorry for injuring [her].”
Khan is best known for his feuds with Andre The Giant in the '80s and house show matches against then WWF Champion Hulk Hogan.
