Former Pro Wrestler Killer Khan Accused Of Hit And Run

Former Japanese retired professional wrestler Killer Khan, 73 (Masashi Ozawa) has been accused of a hit and run.

A report from the Tokyo Reporter reports that Khan allegedly struck a woman riding a bicycle and then fled the scene back in October. The women suffered a number of injuries.

The Shinjuku Police Station sent Ozawa to prosecutors after suspecting that he violated the Road Traffic Law for hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.

Ozawa said: “I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant]. I am sorry for injuring [her].”

Khan is best known for his feuds with Andre The Giant in the '80s and house show matches against then WWF Champion Hulk Hogan.