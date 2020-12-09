"The Guy Doesn't Like Me, I Don't Like His Work!" - Matt Riddle On Goldberg

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he commented on a possible match against Bill Goldberg.

“I think the only way I could get Goldberg in the ring with me was if he just gets to murder me and I have to let him do it because he couldn’t do it in real life.”

“I would love to have a sweet match with him. I think I’m good enough where I would do it. I think [I could] redeem him completely. I don’t have to win - I’m not that guy. I’m all about the quality of the work. If we could make quality work and if you would be willing to listen to what I have to say - and I’ll listen to what you have to say - I think it could be magical and I think the fans would eat it up. The guy really doesn’t like me and I really don’t like his work to be fair. From Universal Solider 3 and beyond, not a fan. But I get it, the guy has a presence just like I have a presence.”