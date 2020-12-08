WWE TLC Content Added To Free Version Of WWE Network

WWE issued the following

Tables, ladders, chairs and the Free Version of WWE Network — oh my!

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs might come but once a year, but thanks to the Free Version of WWE Network, you can now binge-watch all past editions of WWE’s Demolition Derby on demand for a limited time!

All 11 WWE TLC events, starting with the inaugural WWE TLC in 2009, have been unlocked on the WWE Network Free Version. This new offering comes just in time for the WWE Universe to gear up for the destruction that awaits at WWE TLC 2020, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 20.

The table-breaking, steel-bending action doesn’t stop there. The Free Version of WWE Network has also unlocked other TLC Match-themed shows for a limited time, ranging from WWE Chronicle: Becky Lynch (which documented The Man’s rise and participation in the first women’s TLC Match) to classic Raw episodes and pay-per-views featuring the likes of Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy and The Miz in TLC Matches.

Check out the full lineup below, and start streaming today! No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE app on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.



WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019

Witness the chaos that is WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs as Universal Champion Bray Wyatt battles The Miz, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors clash with Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match.

WWE Chronicle: Becky Lynch

While recovering from severe injuries, Becky Lynch looks back on her sports-entertainment career from her earliest days being trained for in-ring competition in her native Ireland. She also looks ahead to being let out of “doctor jail” to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first women’s TLC Match.



WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018

What will happen when AJ Styles tries to reclaim the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan? Who will emerge victorious in the first Women’s Triple Threat TLC Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title?

Raw: Dec. 10, 2018

Seth Rollins and General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin collide in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Nia Jax gives Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey a warning prior to their match at WWE TLC.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017

For the first time, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins unite with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to battle The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Kane in a 3-on-5 Handicap TLC Match.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2016

AJ Styles competes in his first TLC Match, defending the WWE World Championship against Dean Ambrose. Plus, Alexa Bliss challenges Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Tables Match, The Miz defends the Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match, and much more.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015

TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Following his short-lived reign as WWE World Champion, Roman Reigns looks to reclaim his title by going one-on-one with Sheamus in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2014

John Cena takes on Seth Rollins in a Tables Match, Ryback and Kane clash in a Chairs Match, Big Show and Erick Rowan battle in a Steel Stairs Match, Dolph Ziggler takes on Luke Harper in an Intercontinental Title Ladder Match and much more.

WWE Extreme Rules 2014

John Cena, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Batista and more WWE favorites throw the rulebook out the window at WWE’s most extreme event of the year.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2013

Who will walk out as WWE World Heavyweight Champion when WWE Champion Randy Orton takes on World Heavyweight Champion John Cena in a Championship Unification Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match?

Raw: Jan. 7, 2013

The Rock returns to Monday Night Raw to respond to CM Punk, who is set to defend the WWE Title against Ryback in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2012

The Shield battle Ryback & Team Hell No in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match. John Cena attempts to rewrite history and seize Dolph Ziggler’s most prized possession, the Money in the Bank briefcase, in a high-stakes Ladder Match. Big Show and Sheamus collide in a Chairs Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2011

Triple H and Kevin Nash face each other in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match. World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry and Big Show battle in a Chairs Match. CM Punk must defend his WWE Championship in a chaotic Triple Threat TLC Match.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2010

Randy Orton takes on WWE Champion The Miz in a Tables Match, Rey Mysterio defends his World Heavyweight Championship in a 4-Way TLC Match, and much more.

Raw: Nov. 29, 2010

The Miz defends the WWE Championship against Jerry “The King” Lawler, the epitome of sports-entertainment royalty in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match. Plus, John Morrison, Sheamus and other Superstars compete in the 2010 King of the Ring Tournament.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2009

John Cena defends the WWE Championship in a Tables Match against Sheamus. Batista challenges Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Chairs Match. D-Generation X take on Big Show & Chris Jericho in a TLC Match for the Tag Team Championship.

SummerSlam 2009

Jeff Hardy defends the World Heavyweight Championship in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match against CM Punk. John Cena challenges Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Christian defends the ECW Championship against William Regal.