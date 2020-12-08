New WWE Performance Center Recruit Gets A New Ring Name

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

A new trademark filing has been filed for Russ Tylor's ring name which will be "Tyler Rust"

Two Matches & A Contract Signing Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will meet face-to-face for a [...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will meet face-to-face for a [...]

Santana Reveals The Sad Reason He's Been Absent From AEW Dynamite

Santana of the Inner Circle has been absent from the last couple of episodes of AEW Dynamite Santana posted on Instagram that his step-father recently passed away: "This year has literally tried to[...] Dec 10 - Santana of the Inner Circle has been absent from the last couple of episodes of AEW Dynamite Santana posted on Instagram that his step-father recently passed away: "This year has literally tried to[...]

Jim Cornette On Why The Undertaker vs. Sting Never Happened

On the most recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker vs. Sting never happened. Here’s what Cornette said: "People would’ve thought[...] Dec 10 - On the most recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker vs. Sting never happened. Here’s what Cornette said: "People would’ve thought[...]

AEW Dynamite Edges Closer to 1 Million Viewers, Beats WWE NXT This Week

AEW Dynamite has once again defeated WWE NXT in viewership and ratings for this past Wednesday's night of pro-wrestling. Dynamite drew 995,000 viewers on TNT up on 913,000 the week previous, while NX[...] Dec 10 - AEW Dynamite has once again defeated WWE NXT in viewership and ratings for this past Wednesday's night of pro-wrestling. Dynamite drew 995,000 viewers on TNT up on 913,000 the week previous, while NX[...]

Several Rumored Main Event Matches For WWE WrestleMania 37 Revealed

A few days ago insider Twitter account, @WrestleVotes tweeted, "I’m hesitant to even post as I’m sure the comments will start rolling in & people need to realize I have NO control over[...] Dec 10 - A few days ago insider Twitter account, @WrestleVotes tweeted, "I’m hesitant to even post as I’m sure the comments will start rolling in & people need to realize I have NO control over[...]

How WWE Reacted To Snoop Dogg Being Announced For Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be appearing on the January 6 episode of Dynamite. Some in WWE are reportedly not very happy with this as S[...] Dec 10 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be appearing on the January 6 episode of Dynamite. Some in WWE are reportedly not very happy with this as S[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Hangman Page/John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy/Private Party- The Acclaimed vs. SCU- Serena Deeb[...] Dec 09 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Hangman Page/John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy/Private Party- The Acclaimed vs. SCU- Serena Deeb[...]

Snoop Dogg To Appear On AEW Dynamite, Special Episodes Announced

AEW has announced a series of special episodes of Dynamite on TNT. The first will be on December 23, entitled "Holiday Bash" airing immediately after the NBA season opener between The Boston Celtics [...] Dec 09 - AEW has announced a series of special episodes of Dynamite on TNT. The first will be on December 23, entitled "Holiday Bash" airing immediately after the NBA season opener between The Boston Celtics [...]

A Big Return On Tonight's WWE NXT (Spoiler)

On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kross tonight but that all changed toward the end of [...] Dec 09 - On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, Scarlett returned to make Karrion Kross’ intentions for the NXT title known. It seemed we might not see Kross tonight but that all changed toward the end of [...]

Brandi Rhodes Throws Water Over Shaquille O’Neal On AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured an interview between Tony Schiavone, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. During the segment on TNT, O'Neal commented on Bra[...] Dec 09 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured an interview between Tony Schiavone, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. During the segment on TNT, O'Neal commented on Bra[...]

The Viewership For Tuesday's Episode Of Impact Wrestling On AXS TV

The ratings for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appear helped the show receive its biggest viewership in over two years. The episode pulled i[...] Dec 09 - The ratings for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appear helped the show receive its biggest viewership in over two years. The episode pulled i[...]

Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Has Some Cryptic Words For Cody Rhodes

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to conduct an interview with Cody Rhode but before Rhodes could say anything the arena lights went out, and out came Sting! Sting&rsquo[...] Dec 09 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to conduct an interview with Cody Rhode but before Rhodes could say anything the arena lights went out, and out came Sting! Sting&rsquo[...]

Booker T Comments On Possible Sting vs. Chris Jericho Match In AEW

On this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sting joining AEW and a potential match between Sting and Chris Jericho. Booker T on Sting retur[...] Dec 09 - On this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sting joining AEW and a potential match between Sting and Chris Jericho. Booker T on Sting retur[...]

Roman Reigns Responds To Bill Goldberg

As reported earlier, Goldberg appeared on WWE’s The Bump and hinted the Roman Reigns is "next" as he has unfinished business with him. Reigns has taken to Twitter to respond to Goldberg claimin[...] Dec 09 - As reported earlier, Goldberg appeared on WWE’s The Bump and hinted the Roman Reigns is "next" as he has unfinished business with him. Reigns has taken to Twitter to respond to Goldberg claimin[...]

Sonya Deville Releases Statement Regarding Harassment

As reported a while back, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Deville posted the following statement on her Instagram: "I’m going to say this onc[...] Dec 09 - As reported a while back, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Deville posted the following statement on her Instagram: "I’m going to say this onc[...]

Renee Young Discusses Why She Left WWE

Renee Paquette (WWE: Renee Young) was a guest recently on The Bella Twins podcast and discussed her recent departure from WWE: “It’s good now. I think as soon as I came to terms, I real[...] Dec 09 - Renee Paquette (WWE: Renee Young) was a guest recently on The Bella Twins podcast and discussed her recent departure from WWE: “It’s good now. I think as soon as I came to terms, I real[...]

Former Pro Wrestler Killer Khan Accused Of Hit And Run

Former Japanese retired professional wrestler Killer Khan, 73 (Masashi Ozawa) has been accused of a hit and run. A report from the Tokyo Reporter reports that Khan allegedly struck a woman ridin[...] Dec 09 - Former Japanese retired professional wrestler Killer Khan, 73 (Masashi Ozawa) has been accused of a hit and run. A report from the Tokyo Reporter reports that Khan allegedly struck a woman ridin[...]

"The Guy Doesn't Like Me, I Don't Like His Work!" - Matt Riddle On Goldberg

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he commented on a possible match against Bill Goldberg. “I think the only way I could get Goldberg in the ring with me was if he just[...] Dec 09 - Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he commented on a possible match against Bill Goldberg. “I think the only way I could get Goldberg in the ring with me was if he just[...]

Mauro Ranallo Discusses Why He Decided to Leave WWE

Mauro Ranallo talked about his career as a WWE commentator, including why he decided to leave the company. Here is what he told postwrestling.com in an interview: "WWE is one of the most mentally g[...] Dec 09 - Mauro Ranallo talked about his career as a WWE commentator, including why he decided to leave the company. Here is what he told postwrestling.com in an interview: "WWE is one of the most mentally g[...]

Impact Wrestling Viewership On Twitch Breaks Previous Traffic Record

Impact Wrestling did some big numbers on Twitch this week, with a little help from Kenny Omega and AEW. During the live stream, there were over 50,000 people watching at one point which is much highe[...] Dec 09 - Impact Wrestling did some big numbers on Twitch this week, with a little help from Kenny Omega and AEW. During the live stream, there were over 50,000 people watching at one point which is much highe[...]

Goldberg Hints At A Match Against Roman Reigns

Bill Goldberg was asked if he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns during an appearance on WWE's The Bump today. Here is what he had to say: “Oh, I would say that is one of most mil[...] Dec 09 - Bill Goldberg was asked if he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns during an appearance on WWE's The Bump today. Here is what he had to say: “Oh, I would say that is one of most mil[...]

Who Is Angel Garza's Mystery Admirer?

On the official WWE YouTube, Angel Garza was featured in a backstage segment that did not air on Monday's Raw episode. Garza was seen handing a rose to a mystery woman off-camera. Speculation is sugg[...] Dec 08 - On the official WWE YouTube, Angel Garza was featured in a backstage segment that did not air on Monday's Raw episode. Garza was seen handing a rose to a mystery woman off-camera. Speculation is sugg[...]

LIVE STREAM: Kenny Omega On Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will stream tonight’s show at 10 PM ET on their YouTube channel after the first run airing on AXS TV. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear tonight on Impac[...] Dec 08 - Impact Wrestling will stream tonight’s show at 10 PM ET on their YouTube channel after the first run airing on AXS TV. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear tonight on Impac[...]

VICE Announces Dark Side Spinoff Shows

VICE announced two new Dark Side series focusing on football and '90s culture for 2021: DECEMBER 8, 2020 – BROOKLYN, NY – VICE TV announces it is expanding its record-breaking docuserie[...] Dec 08 - VICE announced two new Dark Side series focusing on football and '90s culture for 2021: DECEMBER 8, 2020 – BROOKLYN, NY – VICE TV announces it is expanding its record-breaking docuserie[...]