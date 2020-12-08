Shaquille O’Neal Is Coming To AEW Dynamite This Coming Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

You may remember Shaq’s name was mentioned during a segment with Cody Rhodes when Jade Cargill teased that Shaq was on his way to the company.

It is looking likely that the company is building toward Shaq, vs Cody.

Following the recent signing of Sting, who will also speak on Wednesday's Dynamite this is looking like another big acquisition for AEW, especially since WWE had been trying to get Shaq in the ring for years.