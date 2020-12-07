WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Who Won Between Asuka and Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 07, 2020
Tonight's edition of
Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler.
Asuka defeated Baszler by pinfall after Baszler was distracted by Lana.
https://wrestlr.me/65584/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 08
Dec 08 - Jaxson Ryker made a surprise return to WWE in a segment with Elias during the Main Event taping recorded prior to tonight's Raw. Fightful is reporting[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT. You may rem[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - On tonight's edition of Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in two Singles Matches against Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet and Dana Brooke took on Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Dana[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Becky Lynch posted the following photo on Instagram announcing the birth of her and Seth Rollins' first child: "Welcome to the world Roux. You are th[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visi[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships ag[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McI[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasi[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD" Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Be[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. The[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Th[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delive[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart [...]