PHOTO: WWE's New Thunderdome Setup At Tropicana Field

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome setup at Tropicana Field in the Tampa, FL area.

Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando.

» More News From This Feed

Interesting Name Makes Return During WWE Main Event Tapings

Jaxson Ryker made a surprise return to WWE in a segment with Elias during the Main Event taping recorded prior to tonight's Raw. Fightful is reporting[...] Dec 08 - Jaxson Ryker made a surprise return to WWE in a segment with Elias during the Main Event taping recorded prior to tonight's Raw. Fightful is reporting[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Is Coming To AEW Dynamite This Coming Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT. You may rem[...] Dec 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT. You may rem[...]

Kofi Kingston Competes Against Two Members of The Hurt Business on Raw (Spoilers)

On tonight's edition of Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in two Singles Matches against Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...] Dec 07 - On tonight's edition of Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in two Singles Matches against Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...]

Were Ricochet & Dana Brooke Able to Defeat Slapjack & Reckoning of RETRIBUTION? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet and Dana Brooke took on Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Dana[...] Dec 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet and Dana Brooke took on Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Dana[...]

Who Won Between Asuka and Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)

Tonight's edition of Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half [...] Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half [...]

Tonight's Raw Opens with Ten-Bell Salute to Pat Patterson

Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the[...] Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the[...]

PHOTO: WWE's New Thunderdome Setup At Tropicana Field

Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome[...] Dec 07 - Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome[...]

Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Welcome Their New Baby Girl

Becky Lynch posted the following photo on Instagram announcing the birth of her and Seth Rollins' first child: "Welcome to the world Roux. You are th[...] Dec 07 - Becky Lynch posted the following photo on Instagram announcing the birth of her and Seth Rollins' first child: "Welcome to the world Roux. You are th[...]

WWE Announces Non-Title Match For Tonight's Raw

WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visi[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visi[...]

Three New Match Added To ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships ag[...] Dec 07 - Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships ag[...]

Eva Marie Still Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has[...] Dec 07 - In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has[...]

What WWE Might Have Planned For The Undertaker In 2021

During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2[...] Dec 07 - During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2[...]

Bruce Prichard Reflects On His Friendship With Pat Patterson

Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard[...] Dec 07 - Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard[...]

Date For WWE Slammy Awards Revealed, Categories & Nominees Announced

WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McI[...] Dec 07 - WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McI[...]

WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Changing His Gimmick

On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasi[...] Dec 07 - On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasi[...]

VAMPIRO - "Buried But Not Dead" Pro Wrestling PODCAST Premiere TONIGHT

Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD" Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Be[...] Dec 07 - Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD" Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Be[...]

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a [...] Dec 07 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a [...]

Jim Ross Comments On The Possibility Of The Rock Wrestling At WrestleMania 37

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. The[...] Dec 07 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. The[...]

Pat Patterson Pulled A Funny Simpsons Joke On Vince McMahon

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired[...] Dec 07 - Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired[...]

NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced

During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on [...] Dec 07 - During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on [...]

Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games

Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might[...] Dec 07 - Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might[...]

Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Th[...] Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Th[...]

Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delive[...] Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delive[...]

Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match[...] Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match[...]