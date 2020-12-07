WWE Announces Non-Title Match For Tonight's Raw

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card:
- Randy Orton to visit the Firefly Fun House - Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, & John Morrison - Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy
Official match announcement:
One week after battling Elias in a brutal Symphony of Destruction Match, Jeff Hardy will look to strike an extreme chord in the U.S. Title picture when he goes one-on-one with United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title matchup.
The Charismatic Enigma has held just about every title there is in his storied career, including the one currently in the possession of Lashley. But can he overcome the head of the Hurt Business to propel back into the title conversation? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw.
