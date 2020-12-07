Three New Match Added To ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle.

» More News From This Feed

Interesting Name Makes Return During WWE Main Event Tapings

Jaxson Ryker made a surprise return to WWE in a segment with Elias during the Main Event taping recorded prior to tonight's Raw. Fightful is reporting that the return surprised several people backstag[...] Dec 08 - Jaxson Ryker made a surprise return to WWE in a segment with Elias during the Main Event taping recorded prior to tonight's Raw. Fightful is reporting that the return surprised several people backstag[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Is Coming To AEW Dynamite This Coming Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT. You may remember Shaq’s name was mentioned during a seg[...] Dec 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shaquille O’Neal will speak with Tony Schiavone this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT. You may remember Shaq’s name was mentioned during a seg[...]

Kofi Kingston Competes Against Two Members of The Hurt Business on Raw (Spoilers)

On tonight's edition of Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in two Singles Matches against Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Kingston was able to defeat Shelton[...] Dec 07 - On tonight's edition of Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in two Singles Matches against Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Kingston was able to defeat Shelton[...]

Were Ricochet & Dana Brooke Able to Defeat Slapjack & Reckoning of RETRIBUTION? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet and Dana Brooke took on Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Dana Brooke delivered a Samoan Driver to Reckoning to [...] Dec 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet and Dana Brooke took on Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Dana Brooke delivered a Samoan Driver to Reckoning to [...]

Who Won Between Asuka and Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)

Tonight's edition of Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Basz[...] Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of Monday Nigh Raw featured a Champion vs. Champion Match, as WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Basz[...]

Tonight's Raw Opens with Ten-Bell Salute to Pat Patterson

Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the age of 79. Thank you, Pat. #WWERaw #RIPPatPatt[...] Dec 07 - Tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the age of 79. Thank you, Pat. #WWERaw #RIPPatPatt[...]

PHOTO: WWE's New Thunderdome Setup At Tropicana Field

Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome setup at Tropicana Field in the Tampa, FL area. [...] Dec 07 - Tonight's WWE Raw is the final Thunderdome show at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has revealed the new Thunderdome setup at Tropicana Field in the Tampa, FL area. [...]

Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Welcome Their New Baby Girl

Becky Lynch posted the following photo on Instagram announcing the birth of her and Seth Rollins' first child: "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew" Congratulations! [...] Dec 07 - Becky Lynch posted the following photo on Instagram announcing the birth of her and Seth Rollins' first child: "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew" Congratulations! [...]

WWE Announces Non-Title Match For Tonight's Raw

WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visit the Firefly Fun House- Drew McIntyre & Sheam[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visit the Firefly Fun House- Drew McIntyre & Sheam[...]

Three New Match Added To ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against Mark Briscoe & PCO. - Gresham also defe[...] Dec 07 - Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against Mark Briscoe & PCO. - Gresham also defe[...]

Eva Marie Still Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has been known. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporti[...] Dec 07 - In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has been known. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporti[...]

What WWE Might Have Planned For The Undertaker In 2021

During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2021. "Well, you know I can tell you this that a[...] Dec 07 - During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2021. "Well, you know I can tell you this that a[...]

Bruce Prichard Reflects On His Friendship With Pat Patterson

Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard on learning about the passing of Pat Patterson: [...] Dec 07 - Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard on learning about the passing of Pat Patterson: [...]

Date For WWE Slammy Awards Revealed, Categories & Nominees Announced

WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Randy Orton Braun Strowman [...] Dec 07 - WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Randy Orton Braun Strowman [...]

WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Changing His Gimmick

On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasing a possible gimmick change for himself Be[...] Dec 07 - On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasing a possible gimmick change for himself Be[...]

VAMPIRO - "Buried But Not Dead" Pro Wrestling PODCAST Premiere TONIGHT

Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD" Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Below is the TWEET and the LINK to the LIVE show sch[...] Dec 07 - Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD" Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Below is the TWEET and the LINK to the LIVE show sch[...]

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That mat[...] Dec 07 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That mat[...]

Jim Ross Comments On The Possibility Of The Rock Wrestling At WrestleMania 37

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. There has been some rumor and speculation WWE is cons[...] Dec 07 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. There has been some rumor and speculation WWE is cons[...]

Pat Patterson Pulled A Funny Simpsons Joke On Vince McMahon

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired by an episode of The Simpsons. "This particula[...] Dec 07 - Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired by an episode of The Simpsons. "This particula[...]

NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced

During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed [...] Dec 07 - During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed [...]

Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games

Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women[...] Dec 07 - Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women[...]

Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...] Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...]

Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...] Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...]

Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...] Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...]