Eva Marie Still Listed On WWE's Internal Roster
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2020
In October,
Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has been known.
Mike Johnson of
PWInsider is reporting Marie is still listed on WWE's internal roster but has not been assigned to Raw or SmackDown.
She has reportedly been spotted at the WWE Performance Center but it still remains unknown when or if she will appear on television.
