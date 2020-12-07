What WWE Might Have Planned For The Undertaker In 2021

During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2021.

"Well, you know I can tell you this that anytime Undertaker is involved here, anytime he’s walked through these doors, everybody that’s here is better for it. They all come out of here with a different perspective a fresh viewpoint and you know, he’s one of the most knowledgeable guys in and that has ever been in the business. I believe, you know, myself I learn from him every time I’m around him."

"He is looking now, I believe to move into the next phase of his life. We’ve talked a lot about it. It involves being here. It involves the future. It involves getting more into that. I would like to believe he has earned the right to take a breath off of his retirement for a moment and we’ve actually just touched base in the last couple of days and that is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year with everything else that’s happening is having him involved. I just can’t stress enough how impactful that will be to everybody."