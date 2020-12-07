Date For WWE Slammy Awards Revealed, Categories & Nominees Announced
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2020
WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020.
Below is the full list of categories and nominations:
Superstar of the Year
Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns
Randy Orton
Braun Strowman
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair
Match of the Year
Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020
Rivalry of the Year
Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
R-Truth vs. The World
Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Tag Team of the Year
The Golden Role Models
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
The New Day
The Street Profits
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Return of the Year
Edge
Roman Reigns
MVP
Goldberg
Sami Zayn
Voting in the above categories ends Friday, December 11, so make sure your voice is heard!
Additional nominee lists are as follows:
Ring Gear of the Year
Charlotte Flair
Sasha Banks
Seth Rollins
The New Day
Bianca Belair
Shinsuke Nakamura
Carmella
Breakout Star of the Year
Dominik Mysterio
Bianca Belair
Otis
The Street Profits
Murphy
Female Superstar of the Year
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair
Male Superstar of the Year
Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns
