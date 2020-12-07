Date For WWE Slammy Awards Revealed, Categories & Nominees Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2020

WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020.

Below is the full list of categories and nominations:

Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year

Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

R-Truth vs. The World

Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year

The Golden Role Models

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The New Day

The Street Profits

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Return of the Year

Edge

Roman Reigns

MVP

Goldberg

Sami Zayn

Voting in the above categories ends Friday, December 11, so make sure your voice is heard!

Additional nominee lists are as follows:

Ring Gear of the Year

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

The New Day

Bianca Belair

Shinsuke Nakamura

Carmella

Breakout Star of the Year

Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair

Otis

The Street Profits

Murphy

Female Superstar of the Year

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Male Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns