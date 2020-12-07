WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Changing His Gimmick
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2020
On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasing a possible gimmick change for himself
Below is what he said:
"Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw. Many of you loyal fans and Universal Truthsters out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you. And for those of you who said, ‘Elias deserves it,’ I just have to say, ‘Screw You.’ The doctors told me that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. But I’m no average man, and that’s why they call me The Extraordinary Elias.
The doctors also told me that I may no longer be able to play the guitar again. Despite all those odds and thanks to modern medicine, I have gained full function in my hands. And when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change. And on top of that, I have seen visions and I know the purpose of my life. And now that I have that knowledge, I will be sharing my gift with all of you."
