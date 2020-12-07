VAMPIRO - "Buried But Not Dead" Pro Wrestling PODCAST Premiere TONIGHT

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WRESTLING PODCAST IS LIVE TONIGHT OF MY FACEBOOK ... https://t.co/Tbi7fbVNWR How to make sure your partner doesn't dump you when you're doing weekend shots for $25 dollars and other romantic stories from the dressing room! https://t.co/kURDWPtlFT pic.twitter.com/j0ugqVNpOs

Earlier today LUCHA Legend VAMPIRO announced his "Buried But NOT DEAD " Pro Wrestling Podcast to the world and Premiere via his Facebook page. Below is the TWEET and the LINK to the LIVE show scheduled for 7PMEST.

WWE Announces Non-Title Match For Tonight's Raw

WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visi[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on tonight's Raw on USA Network. Below is the updated card: - Randy Orton to visi[...]

Three New Match Added To ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships ag[...] Dec 07 - Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for ROH Final Battle. - Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships ag[...]

Eva Marie Still Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has[...] Dec 07 - In October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie had signed a new deal with WWE and will be returning. Since then not much about Marie's status has[...]

What WWE Might Have Planned For The Undertaker In 2021

During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2[...] Dec 07 - During the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games post-show media call Triple H commented on The Undertaker possibly working with the NXT/Performance Center in 2[...]

Bruce Prichard Reflects On His Friendship With Pat Patterson

Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard[...] Dec 07 - Bruce Prichard recently reflected on his friendship with the late great Pat Patterson during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. Bruce Prichard[...]

Date For WWE Slammy Awards Revealed, Categories & Nominees Announced

WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McI[...] Dec 07 - WWE will present the Slammy Awards on December 23, 2020. Below is the full list of categories and nominations: Superstar of the Year Drew McI[...]

WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Changing His Gimmick

On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasi[...] Dec 07 - On last Monday's episode of Raw, Elias was electrocuted during the Symphony Of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy. On Sunday he posted a video teasi[...]

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a [...] Dec 07 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a [...]

Jim Ross Comments On The Possibility Of The Rock Wrestling At WrestleMania 37

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. The[...] Dec 07 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. The[...]

Pat Patterson Pulled A Funny Simpsons Joke On Vince McMahon

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired[...] Dec 07 - Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired[...]

NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced

During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on [...] Dec 07 - During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on [...]

Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games

Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might[...] Dec 07 - Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might[...]

Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Th[...] Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Th[...]

Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delive[...] Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delive[...]

Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match[...] Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match[...]

Who Won the Men's & Women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT TakeOver? (Spoilers)

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart [...] Dec 06 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart [...]

Chris Jericho Teasing A Match Against Sting

Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...] Dec 06 - Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...]

AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Brawl That Occurred After Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite sp[...] Dec 06 - AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite sp[...]

WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For TLC

WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view[...] Dec 06 - WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view[...]

Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali Talks Success and Failure

The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you [...] Dec 06 - The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you [...]

VIDEO - FULL MATCH: WWE’s First-Ever Women’s TLC Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...] Dec 06 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...]

“Vince Mcmahon Is Expecting Me To Dismantle This Industry. Imma Fucking Do It” - Keith Lee

[WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/Squared[...] Dec 06 - [WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/Squared[...]

WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite Could Be Impacted By Upcoming Sporting Events

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and A[...] Dec 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and A[...]