Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2020
Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.
Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That match will feature Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.
In addition, Randy Orton will visit Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House.
