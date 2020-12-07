NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced

During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed episode.

WWE last held a themed episode back in October with the return of Halloween Havoc. The “New Year’s Evil” event name was originally used in WCW for a special edition of Monday Nitro on 12/27/99.

WWE.com issued the following: