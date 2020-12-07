Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games

"Right now for the most part, it’s bumps and bruises out of everybody that you would expect out of this. Candice is getting checked out now. Getting X-Rayed right now and getting checked out. Possibly a broken arm, we're not sure yet. We’ll see where that goes."

Triple H added that Bobby Fish has an elbow laceration. He said:

Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women's War Games cage match.

» More News From This Feed

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That mat[...] Dec 07 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That mat[...]

Jim Ross Comments On The Possibility Of The Rock Wrestling At WrestleMania 37

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. There has been some rumor and speculation WWE is cons[...] Dec 07 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. There has been some rumor and speculation WWE is cons[...]

Pat Patterson Pulled A Funny Simpsons Joke On Vince McMahon

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired by an episode of The Simpsons. "This particula[...] Dec 07 - Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired by an episode of The Simpsons. "This particula[...]

NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced

During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed [...] Dec 07 - During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed [...]

Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games

Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women[...] Dec 07 - Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women[...]

Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...] Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...]

Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...] Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...]

Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...] Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...]

Who Won the Men's & Women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT TakeOver? (Spoilers)

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb[...] Dec 06 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb[...]

Chris Jericho Teasing A Match Against Sting

Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...] Dec 06 - Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...]

AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Brawl That Occurred After Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT. This explains clears up why Kingsto[...] Dec 06 - AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT. This explains clears up why Kingsto[...]

WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For TLC

WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. [...] Dec 06 - WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. [...]

Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali Talks Success and Failure

The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winne[...] Dec 06 - The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winne[...]

VIDEO - FULL MATCH: WWE’s First-Ever Women’s TLC Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...] Dec 06 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...]

“Vince Mcmahon Is Expecting Me To Dismantle This Industry. Imma Fucking Do It” - Keith Lee

[WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 06 - [WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite Could Be Impacted By Upcoming Sporting Events

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite due to sporting events. On Smac[...] Dec 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite due to sporting events. On Smac[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver sh[...] Dec 06 - WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver sh[...]

"I'll Say This. Pat Patterson Is Gone, But He'll Always Be Remembered" - Steve Austin

Steve Austin paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson in a video release by WWE: "His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to[...] Dec 06 - Steve Austin paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson in a video release by WWE: "His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to[...]

Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn't Enjoy His 2010 TNA Run

During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it. “No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carr[...] Dec 06 - During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it. “No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carr[...]

Heath Miller Reveals When He's Returning To IMPACT

Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...] Dec 06 - Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals She And Jon Moxley Are Having A Girl

It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...] Dec 06 - It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...]

Mick Foley Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...] Dec 05 - Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...]

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco Dancing To Shawn Michaels Theme Song

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Matches For Tuesday’s AEW Dark On YouTube

AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express Freya States vs. S[...] Dec 05 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express Freya States vs. S[...]